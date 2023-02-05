English
    Watch: The moment US military shot down Chinese 'spy' balloon

    Haley Walsh shared footage of the suspected Chinese spy balloon being shot down by US fighter jets and said she "heard and felt the explosion".

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
    This still image taken from a cellphone video by Haley Walsh in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, shows an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down.

    South Carolina's Haley Walsh was ready with her phone camera when she saw US military aircrafts circling the suspected Chinese spy balloon above Myrtle Beach in the US. Soon enough, she shared a video of a fighter jet shooting down the suspected surveillance device.


    Walsh said she "heard and felt the explosion".

    The Chinese "spy" balloon appeared to disintegrate in a white puff before its remnants dropped vertically into the Atlantic Ocean below. Another video shot by Walsh shows the fighter jets circling the balloon before shooting it down.