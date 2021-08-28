Yo Yo Honey Singh domestic violence case: No one above law, says Delhi court

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh

A Delhi court, on August 28, sought singer Yo Yo Honey Singh’s medical report and details of his income tax returns, saying that "no one is above the law”, in a domestic violence case filed by his wife.

As per the Live Law report, the court has directed him to appear before it on September 3.

Singh's counsel also said that they will file medical records and Income Tax returns at the earliest.

Earlier today, Singh moved an application seeking exemption from appearance in the case, citing medical reasons. Meanwhile, his wife, Shalini Talwar, appeared physically before the court.

The Court said that no one is above the law and directed Singh to personally appear before it on the next date of hearing.

Shalini Talwar had filed a domestic violence case on August 3 against Singh and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act.

Advocate Ishan Mukherjee, appearing for Singh, filed a reply to her complaint and apprised the court that she has already taken all the valuables with her, including jewellery, and can come to reside at her in-laws' home in Noida in 15 days.

"We are ready to accommodate her. We will build a wall. It can be provided to her in 15 days," Mukherjee said, adding that Singh has two properties costing around Rs 4 crores, of which a property worth Rs 1 crore belongs to Shalini Talwar.

Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

In her plea, Talwar charted out how she was physically assaulted by Singh over the last 10 years. She has also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her.

The 38-year-old woman claimed that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family.

Talwar alleged that Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally to the extent that she almost started identifying herself as a "farm animal".

Singh in his defense also issues a statement saying, "I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is subjudice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon. The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon’ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win."