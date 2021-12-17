MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Winter Session of Parliament | Anti-doping bill introduced in Lok Sabha

The bill was introduced by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur amid protests by the opposition over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

PTI
December 17, 2021 / 05:44 PM IST

A bill which seeks to provide statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) besides strengthening measures to tackle drub abuse in Indian sports was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The bill is intended to provide a "statutory framework for the operation of the National Anti-Doping Agency, the National Dope Testing Laboratory and other dope testing laboratories and for creation of a National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports to strengthen anti-doping activities in sport.”

The bill seeks to give NADA powers of "investigation, levying sanctions for Anti-Doping Rule Violations, the disciplinary procedures to be adopted and the powers of inspection, sample collection and sharing and free flow of information.”

It also provides for the establishment of the NDTL and other dope testing laboratories.

The NDTL is currently suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for failing to meet technical requirements.
Tags: #Anti-doping bill #Anurag Thakur #Current Affairs #India #Nada #National Anti-Doping Agency #National Dope Testing Laboratory #NDTL #Winter Session of Parliament
first published: Dec 17, 2021 05:44 pm

