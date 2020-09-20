What happened in Rajya Sabha today 'very saddening', says Rajnath Singh on ruckus due to farm bills

Stating that the ruckus in Rajya Sabha today was "very saddening", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 said that the Opposition is spreading misinformation on the two farm bills which were passed in the Rajya Sabha.

"What happened in Rajya Sabha today was very saddening. I am aware that while the ruling party is responsible for smooth functioning of the House, it is also Opposition's responsibility," Singh said.

"As far as I know, this has never happened in the history of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. This happening in Rajya Sabha is an even bigger matter. Attempts are being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours. What happened is against the decorum of House," Singh said, and added that farmers are being waylaid.

"Farmers will be able to sell their produce wherever they want - APMC and MSP will continue," Singh added.

Rajya Sabha, which witnessed a brief adjournment due to the pandemonium, passed by voice vote the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The bills had already been passed by Lok Sabha and will now go to the President for his assent before they are notified as laws.

The Upper House witnessed a bedlam today as opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) charged towards the podium of the presiding officer, flung the rule book at him, tore official papers and heckled him over their demand for a division of vote on their motion to refer the legislation to a select committee.

"There are some political reasons behind every such decision. I don't want to comment on why did she take this decision," Singh said about Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who had resigned from the Union Cabinet on September 17 to register her protest against the Bills.

According to reports, 12 opposition parties have now moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

"Notice has been given to the Chairman. A decision will be taken by him. I don't want to say anything politically. This is the prerogative of the Chairman," Singh said while reacting to the no-confidence motion.