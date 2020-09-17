Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns in protest over govt's farm ordinances

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has resigned from her post over BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's farm ordinances, which have triggered farmers' protests across Punjab and Haryana.

"I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister," Harsimrat said in a tweet.

"SAD member and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from government to protest farm bills," SAD Member of Parliament (MP) Sukhbir Singh Badalhad had earlier said in Lok Sabha, where two of the three contentious bills--- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020--- were being debated.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against three ordinances promulgated by the Centre on June 5.

With Assembly polls in Punjab just 18 months away, the development will have direct implications on politics in the state, where SAD has supported farmers protests. However, the party has said that it will continue to remain a part of the NDA.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal terms three farming-related bills 'anti-farmer', says party will vote against them in Parliament

SAD had voted against the contentious Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that was passed in the Lok Sabha on September 15.

In his speech during a discussion on two of the farm bills on September 17, Badal said the proposed laws will "destroy" the 50 years of hard work done by successive Punjab governments to build the farm sector.

He recalled Punjab's massive contribution in making India self-sufficient in food grain production as he vehemently opposed the bills.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had dared Harsimrat Kaur Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Badal to quit the BJP-led NDA. The Grand Old Party's MPs had also burnt copies of the bills, and had staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament Complex and raised slogans against the government.

ALSO READ: All three farm sector bills brought by Modi govt far-sighted, will boost agricultural production: J P Nadda

On its part, the BJP has defended the bills and the party's president, J P Nadda had on September 16 called them "far-sighted and revolutionary".

Harsimrat is the only SAD representative in the Narendra Modi government. The Punjab party is the oldest BJP ally.