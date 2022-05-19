English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: Rajnath Singh's fitness session at countdown event to International Yoga Day

    The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
    Rajnath Singh practices Yoga in a countdown programme to the International Yoga Day.

    Rajnath Singh practices Yoga in a countdown programme to the International Yoga Day.


    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State Ajay Bhatt practised yoga in Delhi along with many others as a part of the countdown programme for the upcoming International Yoga Day next month.

    In a video shared by news agency ANI, the ministers can be seen stretching and doing several yoga poses on mats outdoor. Top ministers including Singh and Bhatt attending the event were in all white while others participating in the programme in the rows mostly wore pants and t-shirts.

    On December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga as the ancient practice grows in popularity across the world branching out from its country of origin India.

    The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

    Owing to the coronavirus pandemic last year, Yoga Day was celebrated virtually. This year, it is being celebrated across 75 heritage sites of historical importance as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' – commemorating 75 years of independence.

    Close

    Related stories

    Curtain raiser and countdown events are being held to the run up to the day with many politicians and officials attending the events and promoting the practice.

    The International Yoga Day 2022 is being promoted widely by the government through multiple programmes across the country for better outreach.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ajay Bhatt #International Day of Yoga #Rajnath Singh #yoga day
    first published: May 19, 2022 09:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.