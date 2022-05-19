Watch: Rajnath Singh's fitness session at countdown event to International Yoga Day

Rajnath Singh practices Yoga in a countdown programme to the International Yoga Day.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State Ajay Bhatt practised yoga in Delhi along with many others as a part of the countdown programme for the upcoming International Yoga Day next month.



#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt participate in the countdown program for #InternationalYogaDay2022 pic.twitter.com/Z7BBXFa1hY

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the ministers can be seen stretching and doing several yoga poses on mats outdoor. Top ministers including Singh and Bhatt attending the event were in all white while others participating in the programme in the rows mostly wore pants and t-shirts.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga as the ancient practice grows in popularity across the world branching out from its country of origin India.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic last year, Yoga Day was celebrated virtually. This year, it is being celebrated across 75 heritage sites of historical importance as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' – commemorating 75 years of independence.

Curtain raiser and countdown events are being held to the run up to the day with many politicians and officials attending the events and promoting the practice.

The International Yoga Day 2022 is being promoted widely by the government through multiple programmes across the country for better outreach.





