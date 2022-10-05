English
    Watch: India’s first passenger drone 'Varuna' that will be inducted into the Navy

    "Varuna" is capable of carrying of a load of 130 kilograms and has a range of 25 to 30 kilometres.

    October 05, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
    Varuna is the product of Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)

    India's first passenger drone, built by Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering, will soon be inducted into the Indian Navy.

    The drone, named "Varuna", is capable of carrying of a load of 130 kilograms and has a range of 25 to 30 kilometres.

    A video, shared by news agency ANI, captured the black-and-red drone 's flight. The aircraft bears the Navy's logo.

    The drone is equipped with a ballistic parachute, which will be of use in a case there's a malfunction, Nikunj Parashar, the founder of Sagar Defence Engineering, told ANI.

     

     

    The "Varuna " drone has been designed to help the Navy transfer its personnel between warships, the Hindustan Times reported. Its developers have enhanced it to help with rescue operations and also serve as an air ambulance in rural areas.

    Varuna's functioning had been demonstrated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July.

     

     

    Modi had emphasised on the importance of drone technology at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, India's biggest drone festival, in May.

    “Promotion of drone technology is another medium of advancing our commitment to good governance and ease of living," the prime minister had said.
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 11:23 am
