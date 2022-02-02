Watch: Health minister cycles to parliament for Budget session

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been seen cycling to the parliament on previous occasions too. (Screengrab from video shared by the health ministry)

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cycled his way to parliament on Wednesday to attend proceedings of the Budget Session.



A video showed the minister, wearing a white jacket, chequered muffler and a mask, riding a bicycle as cars whizzed past him.

Manuskh Mandaviya has been seen cycling to parliament on previous occasions too.



In August, the health minister, along with his cabinet colleagues Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju, rode a bicycle in Delhi as part of a “Pedal for Health” programme.

Parliamentary proceedings are underway for the Budget Session that began on January 31.

Fourteen bills are scheduled to be taken up during the session. These include the National Dental Commission Bill, 2022, the Identification of Prisoners Bill, 2022, the Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, 2022, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 and the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, among others.

The Budget Session is being held amid the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 so safety measures have been put in place. The timings of the session of both houses will be staggered. Rajya Sabha proceedings will be held from 10 am to 3 pm, while the Lok Sabha will be in session from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The Budget session has been divided into two parts. The first part, which began on January 31, will last till February 11. The second part of the Budget session will be held from March 14 to April 8.