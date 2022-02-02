Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates : No Legislative Business in first part of session in Rajya Sabha ; Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cycles his way to attend proceedings

February 02, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi to be first Opposition leader to reply to debate on motion of thanks in Lok Sabha

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the first leader from the Opposition to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha today, reported news agency PTI citing sources. The debate on the motion of thanks will start in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to it. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first speaker in the discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address tomorrow," a senior Congress leader said.