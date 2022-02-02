Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates : No Legislative Business in first part of session in Rajya Sabha ; Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cycles his way to attend proceedings
Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates: The Session began on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the houses of Parliament.
Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates: Today is the third day of Budget Session of the Parliament that commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the houses . In his address, the President said that his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society. He also highlighted the COVID-19 response, record procurement of farm
produce and improvement in internal security as "collective achievements" of the billion-plus citizens of the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2022-23 on February 1. The Rajya Sabha will debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address for 12 hours. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to begin the debate in the lower house. The Congress party has been allotted one hour out of this total 12 hours for the Opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply on February 8. The session is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic and hence elaborate arrangements have been made for the safety of the members of Parliament. The timings of the session of both the houses will be staggered - with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm. The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break in between.
Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Budget prepared keeping in view assembly elections : Mallikarjun Kharge
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 is a pro-capitalist Budget that has nothing to offer to farmers, MGNREGA workers, and SC/ST and OBC communities. This Budget has been prepared, keeping in view the ensuing Assembly elections: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge
February 02, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates |Health Minister rides a bicycle to Parliament
Watch : Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya riding a bicycle to Parliament in New Delhi on February 3, the third session of Budget Session.
Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha proceedings begin with tributes to Desmond Tutu and Tonga victims
The proceedings of Rajya Sabha began with tributes paid to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu of South Africa. The members also observed silence in the memory of the people who lost their lives in heavy rainfall in Malaysia and volcanic eruption in Tonga.
Rajya Sabha Members observe silence in the memory of the people who lost their lives in heavy rainfall in Malaysia and volcanic eruption in Tonga pic.twitter.com/kHG2TrV44R
Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | 14 Bills listed for Budget Session
As many as twenty items have been identified tentatively to be taken up during the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on January 31. Of these 14 will be Bills (legislative business) and six financial items. The Bills likely to be taken up in second part of the session are :
-The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022
-The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022
-The Cantonment Bill, 2022;
-The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022
-The Emigration Bill, 2022
-The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022
-The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022
-The Identification of Prisoners Bill, 2022
-The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, 2022
-The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022
-The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
-The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bills, 2022 relating to UP
-The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bills, 2022 relating to Jharkhand
-The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bills, 2022 relating to Tripura.
February 02, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha proceedings to start from 10 am, Lok Sabha from 4 pm
The Budget Session is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic and hence elaborate arrangements have been made for the safety of the members of Parliament. The timings of the session of both the houses will be staggered with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm. The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break in between.
February 02, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi to begin debate on motion of thanks to President's address
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the first speaker in Lok Sabha in the debate on motion of thanks to the President's joint address in the Lower House on February 2. The government has allotted as many as 12 hours to Opposition parties to respond to the presidential address during the motion of thanks. Congress has been allotted one hour.
Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | No Legislative Business in first part of Budget Session : Report
The Centre has reportedly told an all-party meeting that it does not intend to bring any legislative business in Rajya Sabha during the first part of the Budget Session which will end on February 11, sources said. The meeting was convened by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu through virtual mode to discuss the agenda for the Budget Session that started on January 31. Union minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal informed the meeting that since the duration of the first part is small, no legislative business will be brought by the government, the sources said.
February 02, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | CPI (M) leader moves suspenion notice in Rajya Sabha on Pegasus
CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem has given notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the Pegasus issue amid recent reports revealing Government of India's engagement with Israeli firm NSO and purchase of the spyware.
February 02, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi to be first Opposition leader to reply to debate on motion of thanks in Lok Sabha
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the first leader from the Opposition to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha today, reported news agency PTI citing sources. The debate on the motion of thanks will start in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to it. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first speaker in the discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address tomorrow," a senior Congress leader said.
February 02, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Today is the third day of the Session, which started on January 31. At the beginning of the Session, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, in which he said that his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society. He also highlighted the Covid response, record procurement of farm produce and improvement in internal security as "collective achievements" of the billion-plus citizens of the country.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.