    Watch: Chaotic scenes at Kerala malls during midnight sale

    Shoppers at Lulu Malls in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram were seen running past each other and arguing with security staff during the sale on July 7.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by ajil.mv)

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by ajil.mv)


    Chaotic scenes were witnessed at two malls in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on July 7 as residents rushed there to make the most of a midnight sale.

    Lullu Malls had offered shoppers a 50 percent discount on all items during the sale.

    People seized on the opportunity to shop to their hearts' content. Videos on social media showed the mall brimming with shoppers.

     

     Some visitors pushed past others for the chance to shop first. 

     

     

    One video captured a confrontation between a crowd of shoppers and the mall's security staff.

     







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Ajil (@ajil.mv)

    The group that runs the malls said that with midnight shopping, it wanted to ensure people could travel with less traffic on the way and shop in a peaceful atmosphere.

    But they acknowledged that there will be some initial obstacles in the project.

    "On a trial basis we will introduce it (midnight shopping) for one day and going forward we are planning to try this for more days," Joy Shadanandan, the regional director of Lulu group, told The New Indian Express.

    "We are aware that there could be a lot of hindrances and drawbacks initially. However, we will study all those aspects and see how we can introduce this in a full phased manner in the future," he added.
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 12:48 pm
