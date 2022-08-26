Video: Texas woman shouts racist slurs at Indian-Americans, threatens to shoot them

(Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Facebook by Rani Banerjee)

A Texas woman has been caught on camera hurling racial slurs at a group of Indian-Americans, and at one point, threatening to shoot them. The police have arrested the accused person.

The incident took place outside a restaurant in Plano city on Wednesday evening.

A video of the incident, recorded by the victims, a group of four, showed the woman yelling at them to "go back to India."

Warning: This video contains racial slurs, violent language

"Everywhere I f***ing go you f***ing Indians are everywhere," the attacker, identified as Esmeralda Upton, said. "If life was so great in India, why the f**k are you here?"

Upton tried to snatch the phone of the woman recording her. "Turn the phone off or I swear I'll shoot your a**," Upton yelled. She identified herself as a Mexican.

One member of the group was seen dialling 911 and urging officers to rush to their aid.

The police reached the spot and arrested Upton on "one charge of assault bodily injury and one for terroristic threats".

One of the Indian-American women wrote on Facebook that she had never felt so scared and humiliated in her life. "Can’t believe this is what America has become."

The video triggered outrage on social media. Rights groups expressed shock and sought appropriate action in the matter.

“The level of vitriol and alleged physical assault against four Indian-American women in Plano is truly appalling,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations said. “This type of hate has no place in North Texas, and we call on law enforcement to investigate this incident as a hate crime.”