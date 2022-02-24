English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Uttar Pradesh assembly election: Three richest women candidates in phase five

    Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sindhuja Mishra Senani and Congress’ Aradhana Mishra are among the wealthy women candidates in phase five.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
    Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: Overall, 246 candidates in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election have assets worth over Rs 1 crore. (Images: Facebook)

    Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: Overall, 246 candidates in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election have assets worth over Rs 1 crore. (Images: Facebook)

    Ninety women candidates are contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly election in phase five. Two of them are among the 10 richest candidates in that phase, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic reforms.

    Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sindhuja Mishra Senani, who is contesting the election from Kunda constituency in Pratapgarh district, has declared assets worth over Rs 52 crore. She is the second-richest candidate in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

    Congress’ Aradhana Mishra ranks seventh among the top 10 richest candidates. A candidate from Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh, she had declared assets worth over Rs 34 crore.

    Neelam Kavariya, another BJP candidate, ranks 14th among the 685 candidates whose affidavits ADR has analysed. She owns assets worth over Rs 21 crore and is contesting elections from Prayagraj’s Meja constituency.

    Roohi Arshad, Congress’ candidate from Barabanki constituency, is next on the list of crorepati women candidates. She has declared assets worth over Rs 17 crore.

    Close

    Related stories

    Overall, 246 candidates in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election have assets worth over Rs 1 crore.

    Among the chief parties, BJP has 47 crorepati candidates, Samajwadi Party has 49, Bahujan Samaj Party 46 and Congress 30.

    The fifth phase of the seven-phase assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to take place on February 27. The last two phases will be held on March 3 and March 7.

    The counting of votes will take place on March 10, along with Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #Assembly Elections 2022 #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 04:15 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.