Uttar Pradesh assembly election: Three richest women candidates in phase five

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: Overall, 246 candidates in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election have assets worth over Rs 1 crore. (Images: Facebook)

Ninety women candidates are contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly election in phase five. Two of them are among the 10 richest candidates in that phase, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic reforms.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sindhuja Mishra Senani, who is contesting the election from Kunda constituency in Pratapgarh district, has declared assets worth over Rs 52 crore. She is the second-richest candidate in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

Congress’ Aradhana Mishra ranks seventh among the top 10 richest candidates. A candidate from Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh, she had declared assets worth over Rs 34 crore.

Neelam Kavariya, another BJP candidate, ranks 14th among the 685 candidates whose affidavits ADR has analysed. She owns assets worth over Rs 21 crore and is contesting elections from Prayagraj’s Meja constituency.

Roohi Arshad, Congress’ candidate from Barabanki constituency, is next on the list of crorepati women candidates. She has declared assets worth over Rs 17 crore.

Overall, 246 candidates in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election have assets worth over Rs 1 crore.

Among the chief parties, BJP has 47 crorepati candidates, Samajwadi Party has 49, Bahujan Samaj Party 46 and Congress 30.

The fifth phase of the seven-phase assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to take place on February 27. The last two phases will be held on March 3 and March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10, along with Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.