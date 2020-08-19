Unlock 3.0 rules for Tripura: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 29 issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones, as a part of Unlock 3.0, which will come into effect from August 1.

The process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

After Centre issued guidelines, the Tripura government extended the lockdown in the state till August 4 and also issued some state-specific directions for the third phase of the unlock process. The state had imposed complete lockdown since July 27 in view of the surging COVID-19 cases.

Here is what will be allowed:

>> Yoga centres and gyms have been allowed to open from August 5.

>> Malls and market complexes without theatres, food courts and restaurants will be operational.

>> There is no restriction on intra-district public and private transport outside containment zones.

The state government's guidelines broadly follow the directions issued by Centre, with the exception that the state government has decided to continue with the night curfew restrictions.

Meanwhile, here's what will continue to remain restricted in the state:

>> Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.

>> Metro Rail

>> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

>> Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

>> Inter-district and inter-state transport will remain suspended.