'No to war': Russians protest Putin's Ukraine invasion with placards, slogans | Watch

The protesters carried peace flags and placards saying ‘No to war’. (Twitter/Viktorinka_a)

Thousands of anti-war protesters were met with police resistance as they took to the streets and squares of Russia to rally against President Vladimir Putin’s surprise invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Videos of protesters chanting anti-war slogans have been circulated widely on social media with many praising the stern stand of Russians against their President.



This is Moscow, #Russia. People went out to the streets protesting against the war and Russian invasion in #Ukraine. According to human rights defenders, more than 150 people have been detained so far for protests in Russia. Their number will most certainly grow pic.twitter.com/ZcdY3vLtws

— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) February 24, 2022

The protesters carried peace flags and placards saying ‘No to war’ and other peacemaking slogans.

More than 2,000 anti-war protesters across the 53 cities have been arrested so far as the Russian invasion entered the fifth day today, OVD-Info monitor reported. Most of the arrests were made in Moscow and St Petersburg, where the crowds were biggest, The Guardian reported.

Riot police outnumbered the protesters and tried to deafen their slogans by blasting patriotic music from loudspeakers, Al Jazeera reported. Police tackled the unsanctioned protests in combat gear using force from time to time and ordering to clear the areas off on loudspeakers.

Putin, in an aggressive move, has ordered the country’s nuclear forces to be on high alert claiming “unfriendly steps” from the West on Day 5 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Defiant Ukrainians have put up a brave fight on the ground fearlessly facing Russians and attacking them with homemade weapons like Molotov cocktails.