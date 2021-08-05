MARKET NEWS

Supreme Court to hear nine petitions on Pegasus as the row rocks Parliament

The petitions will be heard by a Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

Amid continuous uproar by the Opposition parties seeking a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the Pegasus Project report, the Supreme Court of India is slated to hear as many as nine petitions regarding the alleged potential targeting of activists, politicians, and journalists using the spyware developed by an Israeli firm.

These petitions include the one filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma and the other by CPI(M), Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas. One of the petitions filed by the Editors Guild of India seeks a probe by SIT into the allegations.

Two other PIL petitions one by Jagdeep S Chhokar and another by Narendra Mishra will also be heard today, according to the legal news website Bar and Bench.

Ever since Monsoon Session started on July 19, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament has been majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus by the Opposition over issues including Pegasus spyware, farm reforms laws, COVID-19, and price rise.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any significant business, except the passage of some bills due to the continued protests.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion and an independent inquiry led by a Supreme Court judge - serving or retired - into reports that Israeli spyware was used to hack phones of opposition leaders, judges, activists, journalists, and ministers.

The government has dismissed the demand, saying a statement by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Rajya Sabha was sufficient. The BJP has termed the Pegasus snooping allegations a "non-issue".

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on August 4 suspended six Trinamool Congress members of parliament (MPs) for the day as they along with other Opposition leaders disrupted the proceedings of the House demanding a discussion on Pegasus Project report.

As many as 18 Opposition leaders representing 13 political parties issued a joint statement on August 4 demanding an informed debate on Pegasus Project report in both Houses of Parliament with a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Monsoon Session of Parliament #Pegasus snooping issue #Politics #Supreme Court of India
first published: Aug 5, 2021 11:16 am

