    Why the sky turned green in this US state

    On social media, users described the event as "insane" and something straight out of a science fiction film.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
    (Image credit: @TannerCharlesMN/Twitter)


    Earlier this week, the residents of South Dakota in the United States witnessed a bizarre occurrence.

    On July 5, the sky took on an eerie green colour. Residents snapped photos of the scene and shared them on social media, leaving everyone puzzled.

    Users described the event as "insane" and something straight out of a science fiction film.

     "What's going on in South Dakota," a Twitter user asked. "At left, yesterday the sky turned green. Today, we got these bizarre cloud funnels."

    The reason for the dramatically-altered colour of the sky in South Dakota was a storm -- known as derecho.

     

    The sky can take on unusual hues before or during a storm, based on how the sunlight scatters in the atmosphere, Peter Rogers, a meteorologist, told The New York Times.

    He added that that skies have been observed to go completely dark during the day or even purple during storms.

    South Dakota witnessed hail and strong winds reaching to 99 mph on July 5. Meteorologists described wind speeds as tornado-like.

    The storm left over 30,000 people in South Dakota without power, according to a report in local newspaper Argus Leader.

    Scientists believe that intensifying derechos are linked to climate change, The Washington Post reported.

     
    Tags: #climate change #South Dakota #storm
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 09:01 am
