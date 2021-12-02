Simi Garewal shares video of Indian embassy staff in New York shouting at woman

Simi Garewal tweeted a video of an Indian embassy official speaking angrily to a woman.

Simi Garewal, talk show host and actor, on Wednesday shared a video of an officer at the Indian embassy in New York speaking angrily to a woman who was seeking a visa to visit India after her father died. The woman says she has submitted all documents and questions why she is being denied a visa.

The Indian consulate in New York had earlier said that "disciplinary proceedings" were taken against the officer.

“On 24/11/2021. Indian embassy New York. Her father had died and she wanted a visa for India. This is the obnoxious behavior of an Indian officer in the New York Consulate towards her,” Garewal tweeted, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Foreign Ministry, saying they “can't ignore this”.

The video from November 24 shows the embassy official behind a counter. The woman can be heard speaking from the other side.

“Why are you doing this?” she asks the official.

“Just keep your application. We will not give you the visa,” the agitated officer says, after placing her documents at the counter.

“You can’t do that. I have submitted everything. I have paid for it. My father has passed away yesterday and you can’t…Why are you so upset? Why are you so angry?

“Just take you money… sorry. Take your phone,” he says, shoving some cash before the woman.

As the woman and a man continue to ask him why he is behaving in that manner, the official gets more agitated and says, “Just keep your money and go home.”

“Is there some papers missing, why are you not issuing it (sic)?” the woman asks.



On 24/11/2021. Indian embassy New York. Her father had died & she wanted a visa for India. This is the obnoxious behavior of an Indian officer in the New York Consulate towards her. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @PMOIndia you can't ignore this. pic.twitter.com/7ckWXnJqP0

— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 30, 2021

The officer had walked away by then.

On November 27, the Indian consulate had tweeted, reacting to the video which was already being circulated on social media. "We have taken note of the complaint. The Consulate maintains the highest standards of public service. This particular incident does not reflect either its norms or its guidelines of public functioning. The Consul General has personally reviewed the matter. Based on the information presented, it has been decided to institute disciplinary proceedings against the concerned officer," it said in a statement.