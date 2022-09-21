English
    Seen Onam in Antarctica? Anand Mahindra shares video of 'pookalam' on ice | Watch

    The five people who worked on the pookalam in Antarctica posed at the end of video, the background being what looks like a scientific base.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 21, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra shared a video of men making a 'pookalam' on ice in Antarctica. (Image: screengrab from video tweeted by @anandmahindra)

    Industrialist Anand Mahindra has a new video from his unlimited stock. This time, it is a clip of Indians celebrating Onam in Antarctica.

    “You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding,” the Chairman of the Mahindra group tweeted with the timelapse video.

    A group of men are seen standing of a rock-solid sheet of ice, dressed in warm clothes from head to toe.

    Then using hammers and chisels, the group started carving “Pookalam” (colour sketches on the ground similar to rangoli) on the ice. The final result showed “Onam @ Antarctica” carved on ice under the pookalam as the camera pans away.

    The five people who worked on the piece of art posed at the end of video, the background being what looks like a scientific base.

    The video has been liked almost 15,000 times. Many users commended the effort and commented as well.

    “The day we celebrate Onam on Moon isn't far away, true to the Mallu spirit,” one user tweeted.

    “Creative one. But I guess that's the case with any Indian festivals & Indians across the world. The Indianess, tradition & the festival spirit is something u can't take away from any Indian wherever he is in the globe!” tweeted another.

    “Next Onam story will be from Mars. The Malayali spirit is unstoppable,” read another comment.

    The annual harvest festival of Onam was celebrated this year from August 30 to September 8.
