English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    In daring video, Ukrainian man carries landmine with bare hands amid Russian invasion

    Ukraine-Russia crisis: The man, dressed in jeans and a jacket, carries the landmine and walks into the forest to dispose it off safely and as far as possible from the desolate street.

    Stella Dey
    February 28, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
    Ukraine: The man was carrying the landmine to clear the path for the Ukrainian military to pass through. (Twitter/NewVoiceUkraine)

    Ukraine: The man was carrying the landmine to clear the path for the Ukrainian military to pass through. (Twitter/NewVoiceUkraine)


    With a cigarette between his lips, a Ukrainian man cautiously carries a deadly landmine across the road to the nearby woods, a widely shares video shows - the latest incident from the war-torn country where citizens are displaying exemplary courage amid a Russian invasion.

    The 38-second clip, shared by The New Voice of Ukraine, has raked up over two million views since it was posted on Twitter on Sunday evening.

    The heroic incident is from Berdyansk, a southern port city that is now under Russian control. The caption of the video says the unidentified man was clearing the path for the Ukrainian military to pass through.

    “A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn't wait around for a bomb disposal unit - at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military,” the caption to the tweet read.

    The man, dressed in jeans and a jacket, carries the landmine and walks into the forest to dispose it off safely and as far as possible from the desolate street.

    Close

    Related stories

    This incident is one of the many brave acts to be reported from violence-hit Ukraine.

    Thousands of defiant Ukrainians have refused to surrender or evacuate and are fighting on the ground fearlessly, facing Russians and attacking them with homemade weapons like Molotov cocktails. Many have confronted military tanks trying to stop them from passing through and 13 soldiers on ‘Snake Island’ refused to surrender and hurled expletives at Russians before getting killed.

    Ukraine has reported 352 civilian deaths so far which includes 14 children. The Russian invasion entered the fifth day on Monday even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who refused to get evacuated, agreed for talks between the two countries in an attempt to put an end to the bloodshed.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #man carries landmine #Russia #Ukraine #Ukraine citizens #Ukraine Russia war #Volodymyr Zelensky
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 04:18 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.