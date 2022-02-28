In daring video, Ukrainian man carries landmine with bare hands amid Russian invasion

Ukraine: The man was carrying the landmine to clear the path for the Ukrainian military to pass through. (Twitter/NewVoiceUkraine)

With a cigarette between his lips, a Ukrainian man cautiously carries a deadly landmine across the road to the nearby woods, a widely shares video shows - the latest incident from the war-torn country where citizens are displaying exemplary courage amid a Russian invasion.

A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn't wait around for a bomb disposal unit - at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military. pic.twitter.com/iC9ZTrixlC

The heroic incident is from Berdyansk, a southern port city that is now under Russian control. The caption of the video says the unidentified man was clearing the path for the Ukrainian military to pass through.

“A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn't wait around for a bomb disposal unit - at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military,” the caption to the tweet read.

The man, dressed in jeans and a jacket, carries the landmine and walks into the forest to dispose it off safely and as far as possible from the desolate street.

This incident is one of the many brave acts to be reported from violence-hit Ukraine.

Thousands of defiant Ukrainians have refused to surrender or evacuate and are fighting on the ground fearlessly, facing Russians and attacking them with homemade weapons like Molotov cocktails. Many have confronted military tanks trying to stop them from passing through and 13 soldiers on ‘Snake Island’ refused to surrender and hurled expletives at Russians before getting killed.