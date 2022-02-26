Watch: Ukraine citizens fight Russian troops with homemade Molotov cocktails

Russia Ukraine War: Photos of newly minted Molotov cocktails are doing the rounds on Twitter. (The Clear Cider/Twitter)

Armed with flowers and Molotov cocktails, citizens of Ukraine are braving the violent Russian invasion fearlessly.

The Ukrainian defence ministry had urged citizens to resist when Russian forces entered capital Kyiv. The ministry asked residents to inform authorities of all Russian troop movements, and even “make molotov cocktails and neutralise the enemy”.

Soon after, Ukrainians looked up the recipe for Molotov cocktails – which is not a beverage – but an inflammable device which can be made at home.

It is made by pouring a flammable liquid into a glass bottle and plugging it with a cloth “fuse” before setting it on fire.

Searches for “how to make a molotov cocktail” shot up drastically in Ukraine in the last 24 hours, according to Google search data, The Washington Post reported.

Later in the day, videos started making the rounds on social media showing residents defending their independence against Russian troops with their newly minted weapons.



People throwing Molotov at Russian tanks at night in Kiev, Ukraine #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/uYbI8mpDci

— KASİDE (@zakkumec) February 26, 2022



Driving on the road towards Kyiv and the radio announcer is giving out instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails.

— Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) February 25, 2022



Ukrainian TV today is broadcasting instructions for making do-it-yourself Molotov Cocktails, to take out Russian tanks

— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) February 25, 2022

These videos, viral on Twitter, show residents attacking Russian tanks with Molotov cocktails. Moneycontrol cannot independently verify the authenticity or timing of these videos.Several journalists and other people on the ground in Ukraine reported that instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails are being announced on the radio and television.

Twitter praised the defiant front Ukrainians have been putting up to fight for their country.