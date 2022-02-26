English
    Watch: Ukraine citizens fight Russian troops with homemade Molotov cocktails

    Searches for “how to make a molotov cocktail” shot up drastically in Ukraine in the last 24 hours, according to Google search data.

    February 26, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST
    Russia Ukraine War: Photos of newly minted Molotov cocktails are doing the rounds on Twitter. (The Clear Cider/Twitter)

    Russia Ukraine War: Photos of newly minted Molotov cocktails are doing the rounds on Twitter. (The Clear Cider/Twitter)


    Armed with flowers and Molotov cocktails, citizens of Ukraine are braving the violent Russian invasion fearlessly.

    The Ukrainian defence ministry had urged citizens to resist when Russian forces entered capital Kyiv. The ministry asked residents to inform authorities of all Russian troop movements, and even “make molotov cocktails and neutralise the enemy”.

    Soon after, Ukrainians looked up the recipe for Molotov cocktails – which is not a beverage – but an inflammable device which can be made at home.

    It is made by pouring a flammable liquid into a glass bottle and plugging it with a cloth “fuse” before setting it on fire.

    Searches for “how to make a molotov cocktail” shot up drastically in Ukraine in the last 24 hours, according to Google search data, The Washington Post reported.

    Later in the day, videos started making the rounds on social media showing residents defending their independence against Russian troops with their newly minted weapons.

    These videos, viral on Twitter, show residents attacking Russian tanks with Molotov cocktails. Moneycontrol cannot independently verify the authenticity or timing of these videos.


    Several journalists and other people on the ground in Ukraine reported that instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails are being announced on the radio and television.

    Twitter praised the defiant front Ukrainians have been putting up to fight for their country.

    “80 year old Ukrainians are picking up arms and making Molotov cocktails to fight to defend their country. Two former Heavyweight champs are in the streets leading troops. President Zelensky is putting his life on the line for the freedom of his people. Putin will not win,” a Twitter user posted.
    Stella Dey
    first published: Feb 26, 2022 11:40 am

