A 500-kg Russian bomb fell on a Ukraine residential building. What happened next

Russia-Ukraine war: Fortunately, the massive bomb that hit a building in Cherhiniv city did not explode. (Image credit: Twitter/ @DmytroKuleba)

Russia’s war on Ukraine has been raging for 12 days. The continued bombardment and shelling have left Ukrainian cities in ruins and caused hundreds of deaths.



This horrific 500-kg Russian bomb fell on a residential building in Chernihiv and didn’t explode. Many other did, killing innocent men, women and children. Help us protect our people from Russian barbarians! Help us close the sky. Provide us with combat aircraft. Do something! pic.twitter.com/3Re0jlaKEL

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 6, 2022

In Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, a massive 500-kg bomb was dropped on a residential building, but fortunately, it did not explode, the country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet on March 6.

“(But) many others did, killing innocent men, women and children,” he added, while urging the world to help the Ukrainian government. “Help us protect our people from Russian barbarians! Help us close the sky. Provide us with combat aircraft. Do something!”

Russian forces have intensified shelling across Ukraine, warning that they are readying for an attack on the capital Kyiv, news agency AFP reported.

"The enemy continues the offensive operation against Ukraine, focusing on the encirclement of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mykolayiv," AFP quoted the Ukrainian military as saying.

The Russia-Ukraine war has forced 15 lakh people to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

The Ukraine government has repeatedly sent urgent appeals to the West to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine to stop Russian airstrikes. But this has been ruled out because of the fear that the conflict could escalate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cautioned that any country that imposes a no-fly zone over Ukraine will be considered to have become part of the war, AFP reported.

Putin added that the imposition of a no-fly zone would have "colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also the whole world".

"Any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation in an armed conflict by that country," the Russian leader said, according to AFP.