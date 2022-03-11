English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    What is government? Bhagwant Mann, Navjot Sidhu in viral throwback video

    Punjab election results 2022: Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann, a comedian-turned-politician, is set to become the state’s next chief minister.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
    In 2008, Bhagwant Mann participated in stand-up comedy show ‘The Great Indian laughter challenge, which Navjot Sidhu judged. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Star Plus)

    In 2008, Bhagwant Mann participated in stand-up comedy show ‘The Great Indian laughter challenge, which Navjot Sidhu judged. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Star Plus)


    Comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann had the last laugh on March 10 as the Aam Aadmi Party scored a big victory in the Punjab assembly elections. Often mocked and branded an alcoholic, he now set to become the state’s chief minister.

    Internet users are taking a walk down the memory lane to Bhagwant Mann’s days as a comedian. One particular video, also featuring Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, is being widely shared online.

    The clip is from the 2008 show “The Great India Laughter Challenge”, which Sidhu judged along with actor Shehkhar Suman. In the video, Mann made Sidhu laugh by explaining the meaning of “gormint” (government).

    “Jo har masley par gaur kar ke us ko ek minute mein bhool jaye, use kehta hain gormint.” The one that ponders over every issue but forgets about them in a minute is called “gormint”, he said.

    Close

    Related stories

     

    Read: Bhagwant Mann has the last laugh, to become first AAP CM in Punjab

     

    One Twitter user pointed out that Mann was eliminated from the show judged by Sidhu, but forward to 2022, he stood vindicated.

    While the AAP managed to pull off a spectacular win in Punjab, bagging 92 seats, the incumbent Congress won only 18, down from 77 in 2018.

    Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost both the constituencies he contested -- Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib. Sidhu lost Amristar East. The Badals and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also stood defeated.

    The verdict in Punjab was seen as a reflection of the residents’ desire for change and dissatisfaction with the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, who have alternatively stayed in power in the state.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Punjab Assembly elections #Bhagwant Mann #Navjot Sidhu
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 10:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.