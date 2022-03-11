What is government? Bhagwant Mann, Navjot Sidhu in viral throwback video

In 2008, Bhagwant Mann participated in stand-up comedy show ‘The Great Indian laughter challenge, which Navjot Sidhu judged. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Star Plus)

Comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann had the last laugh on March 10 as the Aam Aadmi Party scored a big victory in the Punjab assembly elections. Often mocked and branded an alcoholic, he now set to become the state’s chief minister.



Many years ago, Bhagwant Mann told a joke to Navjyot Singh Sidhu on the Laughter Challenge show.

Internet users are taking a walk down the memory lane to Bhagwant Mann ’s days as a comedian. One particular video, also featuring Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu , is being widely shared online.

The clip is from the 2008 show “The Great India Laughter Challenge”, which Sidhu judged along with actor Shehkhar Suman. In the video, Mann made Sidhu laugh by explaining the meaning of “gormint” (government).

“Jo har masley par gaur kar ke us ko ek minute mein bhool jaye, use kehta hain gormint.” The one that ponders over every issue but forgets about them in a minute is called “gormint”, he said.

One Twitter user pointed out that Mann was eliminated from the show judged by Sidhu, but forward to 2022, he stood vindicated.

While the AAP managed to pull off a spectacular win in Punjab, bagging 92 seats, the incumbent Congress won only 18, down from 77 in 2018.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost both the constituencies he contested -- Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib. Sidhu lost Amristar East. The Badals and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also stood defeated.

The verdict in Punjab was seen as a reflection of the residents’ desire for change and dissatisfaction with the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, who have alternatively stayed in power in the state.