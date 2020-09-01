172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|pranab-mukherjees-death-huge-loss-for-sino-india-friendship-china-5784641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pranab Mukherjee's death huge loss for Sino-India friendship: China

The 84-year-old veteran politician died after he suffered a septic shock on Sunday. He died of a cardiac arrest on Monday evening in a hospital in New Delhi following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

PTI

China on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee, saying he was a veteran statesman and his death is a huge loss for India-China friendship.

Pranab Mukherjee News LIVE Updates

"Former President Mukherjee was a veteran statesman of India. In his 50 years in politics, he made positive contributions to China-India relations," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here, replying to a question.

Referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India in 2014 and his meeting with Mukherjee, she said after the meeting the two countries issued a joint statement on building closer development partnership.

"It is a heavy loss for China, India friendship and to India. We express deep condolences over his passing and extend sincere sympathies to the Indian government and his family," Hua said.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #China #Hua Chunying #India #Pranab Mukherjee #World News #Xi Jinping

