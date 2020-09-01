Pranab Mukherjee News LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay last respects

The funeral of former President Pranab Mukherjee will be held at 2 pm on September 1 at the Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi, according to his family. Mukherjee, statesman, scholar and one of India's most respected leaders across the political spectrum, died on August 31 following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

1.12 pm: Mortal remains of Pranab Mukherjee being taken to Lodhi Crematorium

The mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee being taken from his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg, to Lodhi Crematorium.

1.02 pm: Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Arvind Kejriwal pay floral tributes to former President

Following COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief JP Nadda, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several Union ministers such as Nirmala Sitharaman and Harsh Vardhan were among those who paid homage to him. Leaders paid floral tributes to a photo of Mukherjee, while his remains were kept in another room.

12.53 pm: Rajnath Singh, Om Birla pay homage to Pranab Mukherjee

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were among others who paid homage to him.

12.46 pm: President, VP, Prime Minister pay last respects to Mukherjee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chiefs of three defence services were among the dignitaries who paid their last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee today morning. Mukherjee's mortal remains were brought to his residence, 10, Rajaji Marg, earlier today from the army hospital where he breathed his last on Monday.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian, known for his encyclopaedic memory and insights into varied issues, had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and was being treated for a lung infection. He suffered a septic shock on Sunday and died of a cardiac arrest at 4.30 pm, the hospital said.

Mukherjee's son Abhijit was the first to break the news of the death of the veteran politician, the Congress' troubleshooter through the decades who became India's youngest Finance minister when he was just 47 and also held the portfolios of External Affairs and Defence in the years that followed.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," his grieving son said on Twitter.

After Mukherjee’s death, the government announced seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6. The national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment, the home ministry said in a statement.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a scholar par excellence and a towering statesman who was admired across the political spectrum.

"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation," Modi tweeted.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Mukherjee's colleague in the Congress said he had learnt a lot from him and depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs.

