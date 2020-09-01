172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|former-president-pranab-mukherjee-cremated-with-full-state-honours-5784571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours

Mukherjee's family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while conforming to COVID-19 safeguards.

PTI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on Tuesday afternoon. His son performed his last rites.

Pranab Mukherjee News LIVE Updates

An Army contingent gave a guard of honour and a gun salute to the former president.

Mukherjee (84) died on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.
