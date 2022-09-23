English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | Markets Weekly
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Praise for CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour who refused to cover her head to interview Iran president

    Christiane Amanpour was scheduled to interview Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York amid widespread protests in his country over 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. But the interview was cancelled.

    Edited by : Ria Saini
    September 23, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    CNN’s top anchor Christiane Amanpour.

    CNN’s top anchor Christiane Amanpour.


    CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour received messages of appreciation and solidarity on social media for standing her ground when, before an interview, the Iranian president's team told her to wear a headscarf.

    Christiane Amanpour was scheduled to interview Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York amid widespread protests in his country over 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. The woman had been jailed for wearing a hijab in an "improper" manner.

    On Thursday, Amanpour posted a Twitter thread about how the interview was cancelled when she refused to accept the "unprecedented and unexpected" condition that she cover her head.

    Read: Iran president cancels CNN interview after anchor Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear headscarf

    "We are in New York, where there is no law or tradition regarding headscarves," she wrote. "I pointed out that no previous Iranian president has required this when I have interviewed them outside Iran."

    Close

    Related stories

     

     

    The anchor shared a photo of her at the interview setup alone -- an image that resonated with social media users around the world.

    CNN anchor Jim Sciutto praised the "powerful and important" stand taken by his colleague.

     

     

    British-Iranian actor Nazanin Boniadi tweeted: "Thank you, @amanpour (sic)."

    Thank you, @amanpour!

     

    Author Yasmine Mohammed also expressed gratitude to Amanpour for "standing up for yourself and for all women".

     

     

    Journalist Omid Memarian described the Iranian president's demand as "appalling". 

    "Thank you for standing up to a bully, refusing to wear a headscarf as a precondition 4 an interview (sic)," he added.

     

     

    Iran is witnessing widespread protests against Mahsa Amini's death. At least 17 people have been killed in the unrest so far, news agency AFP reported. This is the biggest outpouring of public anger seen in Iran in nearly three years.

    Outrage over the young woman's death has spilled to other countries too.

    (With inputs from AFP)

    Tags: #Christiane Amanpour #Iran #Iran protests #Mahsa Amini
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 02:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.