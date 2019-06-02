Praful Patel summoned by ED in UPA-era aviation scam: Here's what the case is all about

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 1 summoned former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in Air India during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The ED asked Patel, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and a Rajya Sabha member, to appear on June 6 as part of its money-laundering probe related to alleged losses suffered by the national carrier in an alleged multi-crore aviation scam.

What is the case all about?

Officials sources told news agency PTI that Patel needs to be put through certain revelations made by arrested aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar and certain evidence unearthed by ED in pursuit of this case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED, which had recently filed a charge sheet in its case against Talwar, claimed that the lobbyist was in regular touch with Patel.

"There is evidence including e-mail conversations between Deepak and Patel," the probe agency told the court.

In the charge sheet, the ED claimed that Talwar allegedly finalised various communications addressed to Patel on behalf of Emirates and Air Arabia.

According to the charge sheet, the investigation has revealed that Talwar allegedly obtained undue favours for the private airlines using his contacts.

Talwar is alleged to have favoured foreign airlines, including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia, by making Air India give up profit-making routes and timings.

Apart from that, an official told The Hindu that Patel is also under the scanner in cases related to the procurement of Airbus aircraft during his tenure. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Who is Deepak Talwar?

Talwar, the middleman, was arrested by ED after he was deported from Dubai in January. Talwar's son, Aditya, was also reportedly arrested. The probe agency recently filed a charge sheet against both. Talwar was reportedly known to offer his services to multinational companies finding it hard to negotiate the rough landscape of foreign investment in India.

He reportedly had solid networking skills, which were used to get close to those in or close to power -- ministers, bureaucrats and the media. The chief of his company, the Deepak Talwar Associates, Talwar used to work out of Delhi, in an apartment reportedly named 'White House.'

Talwar’s fall came when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government gave permission to send him back to India in connection with various cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him.

He has been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and under various other sections of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act for allegedly diverting Rs 90.7 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his Non-Governmental Organisation from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company.

Talwar was booked by the ED and the CBI in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.

Who else is under the scanner?

ED had told the court earlier that it was trying to find out the names of officials in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd (NACIL) and Air India, who favoured foreign airlines.

"It has been alleged that officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation, NACIL and Air India, by abusing their official position as public servants and receiving illegal gratification, in conspiracy with other public servants, private domestic and foreign airlines, made the national carrier gave up profit making routes and profit making timings of Air India in favour of national and international domestic and foreign private airlines,” the ED told the court.

"This resulted in a huge loss of market share to the national carrier and also led to pecuniary benefits to private domestic and foreign airlines," ED's advocate AR Aditya had told the court.

Patel has however denied any wrongdoing and has said that he will cooperate with the ED.

"(I am) Happy to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate to help them understand the complexities of the aviation sector," Patel said.

This is the first major action against a political leader in the alleged multi-crore aviation scam that is stated to have taken place during the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

(With inputs from PTI)