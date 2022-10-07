Philippines space bound with Indian thrust

Representative Image

The Philippines has decided to enter into the space sector with co-operation from India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) is already coordinating with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space of India.

Two researchers from Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) have been selected to participate in a programme named 'Unispace Nanosatellite Assembly and Training', UNNATI, which will be held in Bengaluru and has been organised by ISRO.

“The UNNATI programme offers a great opportunity for Filipino researchers to gain theoretical and practical immersion in space technology while engaging fellow satellite-builders around the world and building professional networks,” PhilSA director general Joel Marciano Jr. told the Philippine News Agency this week.

