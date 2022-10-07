English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Philippines space bound with Indian thrust

    Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) is already coordinating with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space of India.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 07, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Philippines has decided to enter into the space sector with co-operation from India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

    Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) is already coordinating with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space of India.

    Two researchers from Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) have been selected to participate in a programme named 'Unispace Nanosatellite Assembly and Training', UNNATI, which will be held in Bengaluru and has been organised by ISRO.

    Also Read: Defence ties, China and COVID-19 vaccine strengthens India-Philippines relations

    “The UNNATI programme offers a great opportunity for Filipino researchers to gain theoretical and practical immersion in space technology while engaging fellow satellite-builders around the world and building professional networks,” PhilSA director general Joel Marciano Jr. told the Philippine News Agency this week.

    Close

    Also Read: India-Philippines Ties | Will history colour Marcos Jr's approach towards New Delhi?

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Philippines #Space Travel #world
    first published: Oct 7, 2022 11:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.