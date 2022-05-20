India-Philippines Ties | Will history colour Marcos Jr's approach towards New Delhi?

Representative Image

Long before J Jayalalithaa’s carloads of saris in large crates, transported to a five-star hotel in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri where she camped to unseat the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999, became a symbol of greed within India, the Philippines First Lady Imelda Marcos globally personified political corruption and loot of public wealth with the 3,000 pairs of shoes she notoriously owned.

Last week, both the nightmares returned: one with the May 9 election of her son Ferdinand Marcos Jr as the next President of the Philippines, while the other because the 23rd anniversary of Jayalalithaa’s sari coup just passed. Indians are not being judgmental about the election of the new Filipino President, who is the son of his namesake, a dictator who ruled unchallenged for two decades until a people’s revolution forced the first couple to flee the country.

The Philippines has been a mere blip on India’s diplomatic radar for most years since consulates were established in Calcutta and in Manila in 1949 in their first diplomatic outreach. When former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao launched India’s innovative ‘Look East’ policy, Manila automatically became a part of it only because it is a member of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN). Neither India nor the ASEAN had any reason to exclude the Philippines from this process, so successive occupants of the Malacañang Presidential Palace just tagged along.

In November 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged the status quo with the Philippines as part of his policy of opening new frontiers in India’s diplomatic outreach that has become a feature of his eight years in office. Modi travelled to Manila to hold the first Philippines-India summit there in 36 years. The summit between Modi and the outgoing President, Rodrigo Duterte, went well by all accounts. But since the Philippines is not a foreign policy priority for South Block, the seat of the Ministry of External Affairs, the bilateral relationship soon returned to the plateau it has been in for several decades.

This is an oddity because in South East Asia, the Philippines is now a country with which India has no disputes of any kind, not even ethnic, caused by the large presence of people of Indian origin like elsewhere in the ASEAN region. On the positive side, there are immense cultural assets, which could propel people-to-people relations. Yet, engagement between India and the Philippines has languished.

The incoming President is 64, so his political memory is bound to play a part in whether he decides to pick up the thread in relations with India, where Modi and Duterte left off. This is especially so since Marcos Jr is a dynastic President with associations from his childhood. It seems inconceivable today that in the 1950s India and the Philippines were in competition to lead Asia politically and diplomatically. Jawaharlal Nehru strategised cleverly and foiled Manila’s bid for Asian leadership. Marcos Jr may well have heard stories of such a national setback from his father at the family dining table.

Elpidio Quirino, the post-World War II President of the Philippines, believed that it was his destiny to lead the emerging countries of Asia into the post-colonial era. Nehru envisioned a similar role for India under his leadership. Quirino and Nehru were poles apart, ideologically. The former wanted newly-independent states in Asia to align with the United States and strengthen the ‘free world’. Towards this end, Quirino called a conference of Asian states in Baguio in the Philippines on May 26, 1950.

Nehru sent Arcot Ramaswami Mudaliar, a civil servant known for his wiles, as leader of the Indian delegation to Baguio with clear instructions to prevent Generalissimo Chiang Kai-Shek from attending the conference although Taiwan had already accepted Quirino’s invitation. Working with like-minded countries, Mudaliar succeeded in his mission. Mudaliar then proposed a series of amendments to the conference declaration, which were unacceptable to the host. The conference petered out, and ended with India effectively sabotaging Quirino’s plans to ostracize Mao Zedong’s China, mobilise emerging countries of Asia behind the US, and lead such a geographical bloc.

Relations between India and the Philippines may still have recovered from this setback because the two countries upgraded their consulates to legations in 1952. However, MRA Baig, India’s first minister at the legation, told The Observer newspaper of London in an undiplomatic interview soon after his arrival in Manila: “What can I report about this country? It is an American colony and Filipinos don't know it.” Quirino was unforgiving although he did not expel Baig for his extreme indiscretion.

The external affairs of Marcos Jr, including the pursuit of his ties with India, will be determined entirely by domestic considerations. The Philippines, which once had leaders who could stride the global stage with their heads held high, has been blighted by a succession of incompetent, corrupt or wayward men and women who headed governments in the last 40 years. Duterte, who called Barack Obama a “son of a whore” and got the then US President to cancel a meeting between the two men, is the latest example.

Marcos Jr is unapologetic that his parents stole up to $10 billion of public money, an amount worth three or four times that amount today. He fashioned himself on Donald Trump and won. His campaign slogan, ‘Together we will rise again’, is a parody of the Trump slogan, ‘Make America Great Again’. Since institutions are weak in the Philippines, Marcos Jr may well gift his country six years of rule that could be far worse than in the US under four years of Trump.

KP Nayar has extensively covered West Asia and reported from Washington as a foreign correspondent for 15 years.





