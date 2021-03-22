Defence ties, China and COVID-19 vaccine strengthens India-Philippines relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. (File image: Reuters)

Despite the stark difference in size and population, India and Philippines share constant diplomatic relations for more than 70 years. The two countries formally established diplomatic relations on November 26, 1949, shortly after they gained independence.

Although the ties have never been very close, China and the COVID-19 pandemic are changing that, as the two nations are drawing closer together with the partnership on missiles and coronavirus vaccines.

In March 2021, India signed a key pact with the Philippines for the sale of "defence material and equipment", including BrahMos cruise missiles. As part of the pact, Manila signed an agreement with New Delhi to buy the Indian-made BrahMos PJ-10, the world’s fastest cruise missile, which it plans to use to defend its coastal areas in the face of Chinese encroachment, according to the South China Morning Post.

“The BrahMos deal will considerably strengthen the military partnership, with Manila acquiring a missile system and India making its first export of the cruise missile,” said the report citing Baruah of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The two countries also share concerns about China’s territorial assertiveness, which is also drawing them closer, said the report. “The guiding light of India-Philippines cooperation these days is growing concern over China’s rising assertiveness, and what it means for maintaining a liberal rules-based international order and norms of behaviour,” defence analyst Grossman told the publication.

Noting New Delhi’s support to Manila in its South China territorial dispute with Beijing, Baruah said, “India made a statement supporting the 2016 United Nations tribunal decision favouring the Philippines” going so far as to “refer to the disputed areas as the ‘West Phililppine Sea’ – the term used by Manila”.

Besides defence equipment, Philippines also moving towards acquiring COVID-19 vaccines from India. According to the report, Shambhu Kumaran, New Delhi’s ambassador to the Philippines, said talks were ongoing for Manila to secure eight million doses of the Covaxin vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotech.

Also, Philippine “vaccine tsar” Carlito Galvez Jnr has announced that the country had secured 30 million doses of Covovax -- developed by a US company Novovax and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) -- after he had made a trip to India to finalise a supply deal, as per the report. According to Galvez, the vaccine would arrive in the third or fourth quarter of 2021. The arrival of vaccine will help the Philippine government to increase the pace of vaccination programme, which aims to vaccinate at least 70 million Filipinos within 12 months, the report suggested.

The Covovax deal was called as “a significant milestone in relations between India and the Philippines” by Kishore Hemlani, founder of Faberco, SII’s partner in the Philippines.