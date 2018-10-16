App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Parking, traffic congestion woes: Maharashtra government sets up committee

In its first meeting on September 25, the committee decided to set up a 'Special Parking Authority'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court Monday that it has constituted an experts' committee for addressing the issues of traffic congestion and unauthorised parking in the city. Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told a bench led by Acting Chief Justice Naresh Patil that the committee is headed by assistant commissioner of police (ACP), traffic.

It also has representatives from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), police and the Regional Transport department, he said.

In its first meeting on September 25, the committee decided to set up a 'Special Parking Authority', Kumbhakoni said.

"The committee will be responsible for resolving all disputes related to unauthorised parking or inadequate parking space in the city. An email address and phone number will be made available to the public in case one needs to make a complaint," he said.

The advocate general's submissions followed the high court's order to the government to implement certain long-term measures to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Janhit Manch.

The PIL said the lack of adequate designated parking space which leads to unauthorised parking on roads and pavements is adding to the woes of citizens.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 08:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.