Parking, traffic congestion woes: Maharashtra government sets up committee

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court Monday that it has constituted an experts' committee for addressing the issues of traffic congestion and unauthorised parking in the city. Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told a bench led by Acting Chief Justice Naresh Patil that the committee is headed by assistant commissioner of police (ACP), traffic.

It also has representatives from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), police and the Regional Transport department, he said.

In its first meeting on September 25, the committee decided to set up a 'Special Parking Authority', Kumbhakoni said.

"The committee will be responsible for resolving all disputes related to unauthorised parking or inadequate parking space in the city. An email address and phone number will be made available to the public in case one needs to make a complaint," he said.

The advocate general's submissions followed the high court's order to the government to implement certain long-term measures to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Janhit Manch.

The PIL said the lack of adequate designated parking space which leads to unauthorised parking on roads and pavements is adding to the woes of citizens.