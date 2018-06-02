Old Jammu to be developed as heritage city: Deputy CM

The Jammu and Kashmir government is working on a plan to develop old Jammu as heritage city, Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said today.

Through a string of projects for traffic decongestion, sanitation and cleanliness the old city area will be developed into a heritage site, he said chairing a meeting to review the progress on beautification of Raghunath Bazaar here.

He said Jammu has a legacy of splendid political, social and economic history and the present government is endeavoring to elevate its stature to the deserving level.

“This is being done through showcasing rich heritage and at the same time developing it as a modern city,” Gupta said.

Listing initiatives already set in, he said numerous upcoming and completed multi-storey parking projects around historical old city are path-breaking steps towards restoring its pristine glory.

Director Tourism Smita Sethi apprised the deputy chief minister about various proposals for the beautification and development of Raghunath Bazaar which includes remodeling of bunkers, locker facility within the temple complex to facilitate safety of valuables of tourists, CCTV surveillance in the area and creation of plaza in front of the temple for yatris.

She also explained about mobile cleaning machines for pathway, big LED screen to display information for yatries, arched gates, clock tower at city chowk and ducketing of wires to give a clear skyline.

Gupta directed the officers concerned to take immediate action for completing these works within shortest time period.