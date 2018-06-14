App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 09:54 AM IST

Nearly 6,000 delegates likely to attend Smart City Expo in Rajasthan

Gupta said the Expo will be organised from September 26 to 28, in which nearly 6,000 delegates from different countries are likely to participate.

Nearly 6,000 delegates from across the globe are likely to attended the three-day Smart City Expo India 2018 starting here on September 26, an official said. Rajasthan Chief Secretary D B Gupta held a meeting at the Secretariat to discuss the preparations for the event.

Gupta said the Expo will be organised from September 26 to 28, in which nearly 6,000 delegates from different countries are likely to participate.

The participants would be international companies, specialists, thinkers and researchers working in the Smart City sector, he said.

He said that the Expo will showcase innovations, products and solutions related to Smart City projects.

The Expo will focus on the future of mobility, urban planning, clean tech and smart destinations. Local and international speakers will share their views on the innovations taking place in Smart Cities in different sessions, he added.
#Current Affairs #Events #expo #India #Rajasthan #smart city

