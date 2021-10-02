MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

NCB Mumbai bust major drug cartel in Cordelia cruise; seize drugs like cocaine, hashish, others

The team is still continuing the raids onboard the cruise in Maharashtra’s capital city.

Moneycontrol News
October 02, 2021 / 10:59 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image


The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team of Mumbai on October 2 busted a major drug cartel in Cordelia cruise in Mumbai port and seized drugs such as cocaine, hashish and MD.

The team is still continuing the raids onboard the cruise in Maharashtra’s capital city. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

ALSO READ: Mundra Port heroin haul: Eight people arrested; 3,004 kg heroin seized by DRI

Earlier in September, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized two shipping containers at the Mundra Port, which is located in coastal Gujarat’s Kutch district. The shipping containers arrived from Afghanistan with at least Rs 20,000 crore narcotics.

Following the raid, eight people were arrested in connection with the single largest heroin haul in India.

Close

Related stories

The containers were declared to contain semi-processed talc stones. However detailed examination of the containers led to the seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin from the two containers.

The heroin was concealed in jumbo bags said to contain unprocessed talc powder. It was placed in the lower layers of the bags and topped with talc stones to avoid detection.

With Agency Inputs
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cocaine #Cordelia cruise #hashish #NCB Mumbai
first published: Oct 2, 2021 10:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.