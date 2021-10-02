NCB Mumbai bust major drug cartel in Cordelia cruise; seize drugs like cocaine, hashish, others

Representative Image

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team of Mumbai on October 2 busted a major drug cartel in Cordelia cruise in Mumbai port and seized drugs such as cocaine, hashish and MD.



Maharashtra: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai. Details awaited, says the agency

The team is still continuing the raids onboard the cruise in Maharashtra’s capital city. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier in September, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized two shipping containers at the Mundra Port, which is located in coastal Gujarat’s Kutch district. The shipping containers arrived from Afghanistan with at least Rs 20,000 crore narcotics.

Following the raid, eight people were arrested in connection with the single largest heroin haul in India.

The containers were declared to contain semi-processed talc stones. However detailed examination of the containers led to the seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin from the two containers.

The heroin was concealed in jumbo bags said to contain unprocessed talc powder. It was placed in the lower layers of the bags and topped with talc stones to avoid detection.

