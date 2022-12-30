In blog about mother, PM Modi wrote: ‘Never seen her wear gold ornaments’

PM Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi's life was that of extreme simplicity. "My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary," Modi wrote June this year, in a blog marking her 100th birthday.

Heeraben Modi passed away on December 30 at a hospital in Ahmedabad. The nation joined Modi in mourning her, remembering her as an epitome of simplicity and kindness.

Heeraben Modi grew up in poverty and lost her mother at a very young age. Left to manage household chores, she didn't have much of a childhood, PM Modi wrote in the blog.

"She was forced to grow beyond her age," the prime minister said. "She was the eldest child in her family and became the eldest daughter-in-law after marriage."

Their family home in Vadnagar, Gujarat was small and windowless, he said. His parents shouldered burderns, never letting their struggles affect their children.

Modi said that to this date, his mother has no assets in her name.

"I have never seen her wear any gold ornaments, and she has no interest either," he wrote. "Like earlier, she continues to lead an extremely simple lifestyle."

Modi said his parents' biggest qualities were their self-respect and honesty.

"Despite struggling with poverty and its accompanying challenges, my parents never left the path of honesty or compromised on their self-respect. They had only one mantra to overcome any challenge - hard work, constant hard work," Modi wrote.

The prime minister said his mother would find happiness in other people's joys. Our house may have been small, but she was extremely large-hearted," he wrote.

Also read: Tributes pour in for PM Modi’s mother: ‘Epitome of generosity’