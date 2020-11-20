PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

More than 73,000 children reported missing in 2019, 71% were girls: NCRB data

As a Delhi woman cop gets out-of-turn promotion for her heroics in tracing missing children, here’s what numbers at the national level reveal: More than 73,000 children were reported to be missing across India in 2019, or 200 every day on an average. Positively, more than 71,000 children (including those reported missing from the previous years) were traced/recovered in 2019.

Chaitanya Mallapur

As many as 73,138 children were reported to be missing across India in 2019 — or 200 on an average every day — according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s—Crime In India 2019 report. Of those reported missing, 71 percent or 52,049 were girls; of the remaining, 21,074 were boys and 15 were transgenders.

Of the reported missing girls in 2019, 78 percent were in the age-group 15-18 years and 17 percent were aged 6-14 years. Among boys, 52 percent were in the age-group of 15-18 years and 37 percent in 6-14 years.

On November 18, Seema Dhaka, a head constable with the Delhi police, received out-of-turn-promotion for tracing 76 missing children in a span of about three months. Of these, 56 were below the age of 14 years, Moneycontrol reported on November 19.

Close

Overall, 1,19,617 children were reported missing in 2019, of which 46,479 or 39 percent were untraced/unrecovered from previous years. Positively, a near-equal number of children (71,253) were reported to be traced/recovered (including those from the previous years) in 2019, of which 69 percent were girls and 31 percent boys. While 48,364 children (including those from the previous years) were yet to be recovered/traced ending 2019.

related news

missing-children-in-india_graph1

Delhi 4th, Madhya Pradesh tops in reporting most missing children

Madhya Pradesh reported the most --15 percent or 11,022 -- missing children in 2019, followed by West Bengal (8,205), Bihar (7,299), Delhi (6,355) and Maharashtra (4,562). These top five states accounted for half (51 percent) of all the missing children reported across India in 2019.

missing-children-in-india

 

Likewise, Madhya Pradesh also reported the most (11,256) number of children recovered/traced (including those missing from the previous years) in 2019, followed by West Bengal (10,205) and Delhi (5,880).

The recovery rate — total recovered or traced per total missing — for India was recorded to be 59.6 in 2019, down from 61.5 in the previous year. Kerala reported the highest recovery percentage (94), followed by Arunachal Pradesh (89.1), Sikkim (88.4), Telangana (85.7) and Andhra Pradesh (83.3). While Maharashtra ranked 24th, followed by Delhi (25th). Odisha recorded the lowest recovery rate (27.1), followed by Punjab (27.9).
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #Delhi #Missing Children #Police #Seema Dhaka

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.