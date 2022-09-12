Meet the ‘best Bolero driver’ according to Anand Mahindra. Reason? An elephant chase | Watch

Anand Mahindra nicknamed the driver Prakash "Captain Cool".

What happens when an elephant starts chasing your car head on in a forest reserve? You reverse and keep going. Or that’s what Prakash, a tour driver at the Kabini forest reserve in Karnataka did and exceptionally well at that. Something that got him the nickname of ‘Captain Cool’ by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra also declared him to be the “best Bolero driver” in the world in a tweet praising the man’s control over the vehicle.

“This was apparently at the Kabini Reserve last Thursday. I hereby anoint the man at the wheel as the best Bolero driver in the world & also nickname him Captain Cool,” Mahindra tweeted and a shared a scary video of an elephant chasing the vehicle at full speed as the driver keeps going on reverse.



A user, soon after, shared a photo of the brilliant driver, Prakash, which Mahindra shared as well.

The video begins with a tusker frantically sprinting towards the car of tourists trumpeting loudly. He runs head-on forcing the driver to keep reversing. At one point, the elephant’s trunk even touches the car. But none of this rattled the extremely calm driver and even the occupants of the car who just focused on getting away for the giant.

After a nearly 30-second chase, the elephant changes its course and goes into the forest nearby providing relief to the occupants of the car.

Here is a photograph of the driver retweeted by Mahindra.

The video was viewed over 82,000 times and has received over 5,500 likes from Mahindra’s 9.7 million strong Twitter family.

