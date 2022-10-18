Interpol meet in Delhi: Check list of roads to avoid between October 18-21

Traffic jams are likely in Delhi due to the ongoing Interpol meeting (Image credit: @dtptraffic/Twitter)

Traffic in Delhi is likely to be affected today and over the next three days because of the 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol, which is taking place in the national capital.

The Interpol meet will be held at Pragati Maidan between October 18 to October 21. With delegations from more than 195 countries attending the four-day event, commuters in Delhi have been warned about traffic delays and disruptions.

In an advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said the delegates participating in the conference are staying in seven hotels -- The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency and The Ashok -- and are expected to travel to Pragati Maidan, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the airport.



Traffic Advisory

In view of the '90th Annual General Assembly' of Interpol at Pragati Maidan from 18th-21st October, 2022, elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth flow of traffic in the city. People are advised to plan their commute accordingly.@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/Jjx0Px1PvX

— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 16, 2022

Delhi Traffic Police also shared a list of routes where the volume of traffic will be regulated. Check out the roads to avoid in Delhi between October 18 to 21:

The traffic volume on Ashoka Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg is being regulated, the advisory said.

Traffic volume on Panchsheel Marg, Shantipath, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Gurgaon Road, Mehram Nagar Tunnel, Aerocity and T3 Approach Road is also being regulated, it added.

In view of the traffic disruptions and expected jams, police have advised people to work from home where possible.

Residents of Delhi have also been advised to take public transport and travel by alternative routes when possible. "Non-essential staff members can be directed to work from home, employees can be advised to use public transport and working hours can be staggered. Individuals can cooperate by using buses and metro trains for unavoidable travel plans, postponing avoidable travel plans and bypassing roads falling within New Delhi district," the advisory said.

The Interpol meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years. It was last held here in 1997.

(With inputs from PTI)