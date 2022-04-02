English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Infosys to close Russia office as Rishi Sunak faces pressure over wife’s links: Report

    Russia-Ukraine war: Rishi Sunak, British chancellor of the exchequer, is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. Questions have been raised about Sunak's family benefitting from the Russian regime.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 02, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
    Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy owns Infosys share worth over 400 million pounds.
    Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy owns Infosys share worth over 400 million pounds.

    Indian technology giant Infosys is shutting  its office in Russia in response to its war in Ukraine, according to a BBC report.

    The company, founded by NR Narayana Murthy, had been facing pressure to stop operating in Russia, the report said. Many big businesses have exited the country in response to its aggression in Ukraine.

    Sources have told BBC that Infosys is trying to find replacement roles for its Moscow employees.

    United Kingdom Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is married to Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy, had been facing questions about her share in the company. She owns Infosys shares worth over 400 million pounds, according to the BBC report.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    Read: Rishi Sunak compares himself to Will Smith over wife's Infosys-Russia link: ‘I didn’t slap anybody’

     

    Sunak has denied that his family benefitted from Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime and said that he had “nothing to do with” Infosys.

    Many countries imposed sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine in February. The UK has hiked tariffs on a range of imports from vodka to steel, and banned exports of luxury goods to Russia.

    As Infosys continued operating in Russia, Sunak's wife was accused of collecting “blood money” in dividends.

    In response, the UK chancellor said: “You know, I think it’s totally fine for people to take shots at me. It’s fair game … It’s very upsetting and, I think, wrong for people to try and come at my wife."

    Russia's war on Ukraine has reportedly killed thousands of people and forced more than 41 lakh to abandon their homes.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Infosys #N R Narayana Murthy #Rishi Sunak #Russia-Ukraine war
    first published: Apr 2, 2022 09:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.