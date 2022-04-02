Infosys to close Russia office as Rishi Sunak faces pressure over wife’s links: Report

Indian technology giant Infosys is shutting its office in Russia in response to its war in Ukraine, according to a BBC report.

The company, founded by NR Narayana Murthy, had been facing pressure to stop operating in Russia, the report said. Many big businesses have exited the country in response to its aggression in Ukraine.

Sources have told BBC that Infosys is trying to find replacement roles for its Moscow employees.

United Kingdom Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is married to Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy, had been facing questions about her share in the company. She owns Infosys shares worth over 400 million pounds, according to the BBC report.

Sunak has denied that his family benefitted from Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime and said that he had “nothing to do with” Infosys.

Many countries imposed sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine in February. The UK has hiked tariffs on a range of imports from vodka to steel, and banned exports of luxury goods to Russia.

As Infosys continued operating in Russia, Sunak's wife was accused of collecting “blood money” in dividends.

In response, the UK chancellor said: “You know, I think it’s totally fine for people to take shots at me. It’s fair game … It’s very upsetting and, I think, wrong for people to try and come at my wife."