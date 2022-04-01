Rishi Sunak compares himself to Will Smith over wife's Infosys-Russia link: ‘I didn’t slap anybody’

Rishi Sunak, 41, is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder N Narayana Murthy.

British politician Rishi Sunak has likened himself to actor Will Smith in a recent interview with BBC saying “At least I didn’t get up and slap anybody” as raging criticism mounts over his wife’s alleged financial links with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

Sunak is currently serving as the Chancellor of the Exchequer and his wife Akshata Murthy is the daughter of Narayana Murthy, the billionaire founder of Indian tech conglomerate Infosys. Murthy holds a massive stake in the firm for which she has been accused of collecting “blood money” in dividends as Infosys continues its operations in Russia despite many countries pulling out due to the war.

Speaking to BBC, Sunak said the increasing potshots at his wife were not welcome.

“You know, I think it’s totally fine for people to take shots at me. It’s fair game … It’s very upsetting and, I think, wrong for people to try and come at my wife,” he said.

“Someone said, ‘Joe Root, Will Smith, and me – not the best of weekends for any of us’. But I feel, on reflection, both Will Smith and me having our wives attacked – at least I didn’t get up and slap anybody, which is good,” Sunak quipped.

At the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock for a joke about his wife actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s closely cropped hair that is due to a medical condition called alopecia.

The UK has slapped sanctions on Russia and hiked tariffs on a swathe of imports from vodka to steel, and banned exports of luxury goods in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The government has also frozen the assets of several people. Reforms have also been introduced to so-called Unexplained Wealth Orders, protecting agencies from exorbitant legal costs that have previously been a brake on prosecutions. On the other hand, India, a long-standing ally of Russia has not imposed any sanctions on the country.

Rishi Sunak, 41, has been under fire recently with many questioning his and his wife’s links to Infosys which he has categorically denied and defended his wife.

During an interview with Sky News, Sunak was asked by a journalist if his advice to businesses was being followed in his own home to which he replied that as an elected politician, he was giving the interview about what he's responsible for. “My wife is not,” he said.

Also read: Rishi Sunak denies benefiting from Putin regime through wife's Infosys link

He was then asked if Infosys, which has a small team in Russia, was sending a similarly "strong message".

“I have absolutely no idea because I have nothing to do with that company,” Sunak had responded.