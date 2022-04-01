English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Rishi Sunak compares himself to Will Smith over wife's Infosys-Russia link: ‘I didn’t slap anybody’

    "On reflection, both Will Smith and me having our wives attacked – at least I didn’t get up and slap anybody, which is good,” Rishi Sunak quipped.

    Stella Dey
    April 01, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
    Rishi Sunak, 41, is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder N Narayana Murthy.

    Rishi Sunak, 41, is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder N Narayana Murthy.

    British politician Rishi Sunak has likened himself to actor Will Smith in a recent interview with BBC saying “At least I didn’t get up and slap anybody” as raging criticism mounts over his wife’s alleged financial links with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

    Sunak is currently serving as the Chancellor of the Exchequer and his wife Akshata Murthy is the daughter of Narayana Murthy, the billionaire founder of Indian tech conglomerate Infosys. Murthy holds a massive stake in the firm for which she has been accused of collecting “blood money” in dividends as Infosys continues its operations in Russia despite many countries pulling out due to the war.

    Speaking to BBC, Sunak said the increasing potshots at his wife were not welcome.

    “You know, I think it’s totally fine for people to take shots at me. It’s fair game … It’s very upsetting and, I think, wrong for people to try and come at my wife,” he said.

    “Someone said, ‘Joe Root, Will Smith, and me – not the best of weekends for any of us’. But I feel, on reflection, both Will Smith and me having our wives attacked – at least I didn’t get up and slap anybody, which is good,” Sunak quipped.

    Close

    Related stories

    At the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock for a joke about his wife actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s closely cropped hair that is due to a medical condition called alopecia.

    The UK has slapped sanctions on Russia and hiked tariffs on a swathe of imports from vodka to steel, and banned exports of luxury goods in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The government has also frozen the assets of several people. Reforms have also been introduced to so-called Unexplained Wealth Orders, protecting agencies from exorbitant legal costs that have previously been a brake on prosecutions. On the other hand, India, a long-standing ally of Russia has not imposed any sanctions on the country.

    Rishi Sunak, 41, has been under fire recently with many questioning his and his wife’s links to Infosys which he has categorically denied and defended his wife.

    During an interview with Sky News, Sunak was asked by a journalist if his advice to businesses was being followed in his own home to which he replied that as an elected politician, he was giving the interview about what he's responsible for. “My wife is not,” he said.

    Also read: Rishi Sunak denies benefiting from Putin regime through wife's Infosys link

    He was then asked if Infosys, which has a small team in Russia, was sending a similarly "strong message".

    “I have absolutely no idea because I have nothing to do with that company,” Sunak had responded.

    Infosys issued a statement recently clarifying that the company has “no active business relationships with local Russian enterprises” and said that it had committed $1 million to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Akshata Murthy #Chris Rock #Infosys #Rishi Sunak #Will Smith
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 02:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.