Rishi Sunak denies benefiting from Putin regime through wife's Infosys link

Rishi Sunak, 41, is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder N Narayana Murthy

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he has “nothing to do with” Infosys, denying that his family was potentially benefiting from Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime as he faced questions about the Russian presence of the software giant in which his wife Akshata Murty has a share.

Indian-origin Sunak, 41, is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder N Narayana Murthy. The Bengaluru-headquartered company, which has a presence in Russia, said its small team of employees in the country is meant for servicing the IT firm’s global clients.

The UK has slapped sanctions on Russia and hiked tariffs on a swathe of imports from vodka to steel, and banned exports of luxury goods in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The government has also frozen the assets of several people. Reforms have also been introduced to so-called Unexplained Wealth Orders, protecting agencies from exorbitant legal costs that have previously been a brake on prosecutions.

A Sky News reporter asked Sunak if his advice to businesses was not being followed within his own home. The minister stressed that the operations of individual companies was a matter for them.

“It's been reported that you've got family links to Russia, that your wife apparently has a stake in the Indian consultancy firm Infosys,” a Sky News' reporter said during the television interview.

“They operate in Moscow, they have an office there, they have a delivery office there. They've got a connection to the Alpha Bank in Moscow. Are you giving advice to others that you're not following in your own home?” she questioned.

Rishi Sunak said that as an elected politician, he was giving the interview about what he's responsible for. “My wife is not,” he said.

On being pushed on whether his family was potentially benefiting from the Putin regime, he said, ”I don't think that's the case, and as I said, the operations of all companies are up to them.”

“We've put in place significant sanctions and all the companies we are responsible for are following those as they rightly should, sending a very strong message to Putin's aggression.”

He was then asked if Infosys, which also has a UK presence, was sending a similarly "strong message".

“I have absolutely no idea because I have nothing to do with that company,” Sunak responded.

Infosys said it supports and advocates for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"Infosys has a small team of employees based out of Russia, that services some of our global clients, locally. We do not have any active business relationships with local Russian enterprises. A key priority for Infosys in times of adversity, is to continue extending support to the community. The company has committed USD 1 million towards relief efforts for the victims of war from Ukraine,” the said in a statement.

On the UK’s actions against Russia, Sunak had earlier said it will "enable us to crack down harder and faster on dirty money and those who support Putin and his regime".

“I am urging firms to think very carefully about their investments in Russia and how they may aid the Putin regime and I am also clear that there is no case for new investment in Russia. We must collectively go further in our mission to inflict maximum economic pain and to stop further bloodshed,” he had said earlier this month.