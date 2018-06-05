Indian Railways does its bit for World Environment Day, introduces biodegradable food packages

Indian Railways made its own contribution to World Environment Day by introducing biodegradable food packages in eight trains, starting today.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted saying: "A small step to beat plastic pollution: On #WorldEnvironmentDay, Indian Railways has started using fully biodegradable packages in 4 Shatabadi and 4 Rajadhani trains from Delhi, contributing towards a greener planet."

Goyal also shared some pictures of the new packaging. The Ministry of Railways too acknowledged the move through a post on Twitter.

This year, the theme of World Environment Day is 'Beat Plastic Pollution' and India happens to be the host country. Plastic is polluting our environment and has become a major cause for concern across the globe. According to plasticpollutioncoalition.org, by 2050, our oceans will contain more plastic than fish.

Twitter users responded to Goyal's post with encouragement and urged him to consider mandating the biodegradable packaging in all trains. Earlier in the day, many celebrities participated in World Environment Day celebrations by saying no to one daily-use plastic product.