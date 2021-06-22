In charts | India's covid-19 vaccination picks up pace to record high

A woman receives a dose of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine during an inoculation drive at Tosa Maidan in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on June 21, 2021 (Representative image: Reuters/Danish Ismail)
As many as 8,616,373 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, a record number of jabs inoculated in a single day by any country in the world. With this, India has administered more than 288 million vaccine doses till date, according to the June 22 update by the health ministry.
India reported 42,640 new COVID-19 cases (lowest in 91 days) and 1,167 new deaths (lowest in 68 days), as per the health ministry’s June 22 update. Recoveries (81,839) outnumbered the daily new cases for the 40th consecutive day.
After reaching highs of 4 million doses per day in the first half of April, the pace of vaccination in India slowed down given the surge in cases and shortfall in supply.
The pace of vaccination has picked up since the last week of May along with decline in cases. The seven day moving average was recorded at 4 million doses based on June 22 update compared to an average 2.1 million doses on May 29.
On Monday, Madhya Pradesh administered the most (1.69 million) vaccine doses in a single day, followed by Karnataka (1.12 million), Uttar Pradesh (729,379), Bihar (558,943) and Gujarat (511,340).
The 18-44 age group accounted for 72 percent of the nearly 8.6 million jabs administered on June 21. With the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination coming into effect, the government aims to vaccinate at least 10 million people every day.
“Our capacity is such that we will easily be able to administer 1.25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine every day,” said Dr. N. K. Arora, Chairperson, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India.
Overall, of the total (288 million) vaccinations administered to date, 82 percent are recipients of their first dose while 18 percent have received the second dose. About 25 percent of the country’s adult population has received at least one dose of vaccination and about 5.5 percent have been fully vaccinated.
Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 28.1 million, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 26.3 million and Gujarat at 22.6 million.