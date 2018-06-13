App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 11:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDBI loan fraud: BSE chairman refuses to comment on holding office

BSE chairman S Ravi said "God is there" when asked if he will continue as the chairman of the country's leading bourse.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

PTI

BSE chairman S Ravi refused to comment on his continuation as the head of the exchange even after he was named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its FIR in the Rs 600 crore IDBI Bank loan fraud case.

"God is there," Ravi said in his short reaction when asked if he will continue as the chairman of the country's leading bourse. The CBI had also named former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran and his companies in the loan fraud case.

Ravi was speaking at an interactive session on stock market with members of Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry on June 13. Sources said BSE has not received any feedback yet on the suggestions sought from market regulator SEBI on the issue.

The bourse had appointed Ravi as the chairman of the the board in November 2017.

This is the second case in which the CBI has also held responsibility of bad loan on independent directors. Earlier, the agency had registered a case against Anil Razdan and two independent directors in Era Infrastructure Engineering in the loan default case.

During deliberations, Ravi said corporate governance can be strong if the role between functional directors and independent directors is clear. He, however, did not elaborate on it.

He said raising capital is going to be a constraint in future owing to geopolitics and role of data analytics, artificial intelligence and robotics in the financial sector would be immense.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 10:34 pm

tags #BSE #IDBI Bank loan default case #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.