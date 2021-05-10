MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

coronavirus

How did Bengaluru become epicentre of COVID-19 2nd wave?

Dr Giridhara R Babu, Professor and Head - Life course epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India, spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on the severe COVID-19 situation in Karnataka, why Bengaluru may be nearing its peak and why a national lockdown in India may not serve any purpose now.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.