coronavirus How did Bengaluru become epicentre of COVID-19 2nd wave? Dr Giridhara R Babu, Professor and Head - Life course epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India, spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on the severe COVID-19 situation in Karnataka, why Bengaluru may be nearing its peak and why a national lockdown in India may not serve any purpose now.