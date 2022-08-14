Harry Potter author JK Rowling gets death threat over Salman Rushdie tweet

As messages and tweets from concerned fans and supporters poured in, JK Rowling took to Twitter again to thank and to assure people that the police have been probing the matter.

JK Rowling on Saturday revealed that she has received a potential death threat after she tweeted her disbelief on the attack on author Salman Rushdie. The Harry Potter author also clarified that the police are investigating the possible threat to her life.

“Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok,” Rowling had tweeted on Friday. To which Twitter user Meer Asif Aziz (MeerAsifAziz1) responded, "Don't worry, you are next."

Sharing the "threat" in another tweet, JK Rowling tagged Twitter support, urging them to step in.

According to the screenshots shared by Rowling, Aziz also revealed information about Rushie's attacker Hadi Matar. He tweeted that Matar is a “revolutionary Shia fighter followed the fatwa of late ayotallah rohullah khomeini".

As messages and tweets from concerned fans and supporters poured in, JK Rowling took to Twitter again to thank and to assure people that the police have been probing the matter.



To all sending supportive messages: thank you

Police are involved (were already involved on other threats). — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022



Meanwhile, Salman Rushdie was taken off the ventilator and was able to talk on Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York.

Rushdie remained hospitalised with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted in the evening that he was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking)”. Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that information without offering further details.

Read more: Attack on Salman Rushdie sparks surge in interest in his books

The Indian-origin author, whose radical work had triggered Iran to issue death threats back in the 1980s, was stabbed on August 12, just as he was about to deliver a lecture in western New York, US.

Police and witnesses said 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairfield, New Jersey, was wrestled to the ground as he continued his attack, which left Rushdie in serious condition.