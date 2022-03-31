English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu reveals struggle with celiac disease. What the condition is

    Celiac disease is an immune disorder triggered by foods containing gluten. Patients have to follow a gluten-free diet for life to avoid developing long-term complications.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
    Harnaaz Sandhu has also spoken about being trolled for putting on weight. “It's my body, I love myself,” she said.

    Harnaaz Sandhu has also spoken about being trolled for putting on weight. “It's my body, I love myself,” she said.

    Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has revealed that she has celiac disease, an immune disorder triggered by foods containing gluten, and spoken about being trolled for her weight on social media.

    Harnaaz Sandhu, while speaking about women’s rights in connection with the hijab row, said she believed in letting people live the way they wanted to, news agency PTI reported

    The Miss Universe beauty pageant winner then moved on to her personal struggles as a woman. "I'm one of those individuals who was first bullied that 'she's too skinny' and now they bully me saying 'she's fat'," she said at an event in Chandigarh. “Nobody knows about my Celiac disease. That I can't eat wheat flour and many other things.”

    Sandhu sent out a message of body positivity. “I am one of the courageous and confident girls who believes even if I'm fat, even if I'm thin, it's my body, I love myself,” she said.

    Celiac disease can cause both weight gain and loss, according to Today’s Dietitan, a magazine for nutrition professionals.

    Close

    Related stories

    The disorder can cause long-lasting digestive troubles, keeping the body from receiving all the nutrition that it requires, according to the United States' National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

    People with celiac disease need to cut out from their diets food containing gluten -- a protein naturally found in rye, wheat and barley. It also occurs in bread, pasta and  cereal.

    According to England's National Health Service, celiac disease can cause long-term complications like anaemia and weakening of bones.

    "Less common and more serious complications include some types of cancers, such as bowel cancer, and problems affecting pregnancy, such as your baby having a low birth weight," NHS adds.

    There is no cure for celiac disease, but patients can keep their symptoms under control and prevent long-term complications by adhering to a gluten-free diet.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Harnaaz Sandhu #Health #Miss Universe #women's health
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 12:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.