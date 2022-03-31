Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu reveals struggle with celiac disease. What the condition is

Harnaaz Sandhu has also spoken about being trolled for putting on weight. “It's my body, I love myself,” she said.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has revealed that she has celiac disease, an immune disorder triggered by foods containing gluten, and spoken about being trolled for her weight on social media.

Harnaaz Sandhu, while speaking about women’s rights in connection with the hijab row, said she believed in letting people live the way they wanted to, news agency PTI reported

The Miss Universe beauty pageant winner then moved on to her personal struggles as a woman. "I'm one of those individuals who was first bullied that 'she's too skinny' and now they bully me saying 'she's fat'," she said at an event in Chandigarh. “Nobody knows about my Celiac disease. That I can't eat wheat flour and many other things.”

Sandhu sent out a message of body positivity. “I am one of the courageous and confident girls who believes even if I'm fat, even if I'm thin, it's my body, I love myself,” she said.

Celiac disease can cause both weight gain and loss, according to Today’s Dietitan, a magazine for nutrition professionals.

The disorder can cause long-lasting digestive troubles, keeping the body from receiving all the nutrition that it requires, according to the United States' National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

People with celiac disease need to cut out from their diets food containing gluten -- a protein naturally found in rye, wheat and barley. It also occurs in bread, pasta and cereal.

According to England's National Health Service, celiac disease can cause long-term complications like anaemia and weakening of bones.

"Less common and more serious complications include some types of cancers, such as bowel cancer, and problems affecting pregnancy, such as your baby having a low birth weight," NHS adds.

There is no cure for celiac disease, but patients can keep their symptoms under control and prevent long-term complications by adhering to a gluten-free diet.