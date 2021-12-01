MARKET NEWS

Govt should give Rs 5 crore compensation to kin of farmers 'martyred': Manish Tewari

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, the MP from Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib said it was because of the "historic" farmers’ movement that the three black farm laws have been taken back.

PTI
December 01, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday demanded that the government should provide Rs 5 crore compensation to the families of the farmers who died during the farm laws agitation and also accept other demands of the tillers, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

He said that over 700 framers have been "martyred" in the farmers' movement.

He said that over 700 framers have been ”martyred” in the farmers’ movement.

"I would like to demand from that government that a list of those farmers (who died in the agitation) be prepared and their families be given Rs 5 crore compensation each. The farmers’ demand of (legal guarantee for) MSP as well as other demands, the government should do justice to them,” he said.

Congress MP from Fatehgarh Sahib, Amar Singh also demanded that a law be made providing legal guarantee for MSP.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Hanuman Beniwal demanded that the cases that have been filed against the farmers during the farm laws agitation be taken back.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha last month had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate resumption of talks with the government over their six demands, including a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for all farmers.

The umbrella body of farmers’ unions have also sought withdrawal of cases against farmers, building a memorial for the protesters who lost their lives during the agitation and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali raised the issue of some students of universities such as Jamia Millia Islamia in detention under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and demanded that they be released.

Earlier, he had sought to raise the issue of MSP guarantee but the chair asked him to stick to the issue he had given notice for.

The House was later adjourned till 2:35 pm.
PTI
first published: Dec 1, 2021 03:06 pm

