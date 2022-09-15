English
    Engineer's Day 2022: Twitter celebrates with memes as they honour the 'all-rounders'

    All memes aside, Twitter also celebrated the achievements of countless engineers who aided in the development of the country with tributes.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    Happy Engineer's Day to all engineers. (Representational)

    


    Engineer’s Day is celebrated in India on September 15 every year to commemorate the achievements of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Vishveshwaraya. He was the first civil engineer from the country and even Sri Lanka and Tanzania celebrate the day in his honour.

    Political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished the country's engineers on the day.

    “Greetings to all engineers on #EngineersDay. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation building. Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges,” he tweeted.

    In the present day scenario, though, the country is flooded with engineers and Twitter didn’t miss the chance to honour engineers in the country – but with hilarious jokes and memes.

    “Happy #EngineersDay to all the actors, sportspersons, musicians, YouTubers, stand-up comedians, authors, artists and some engineers too,” tweeted a popular figure on Twitter Sagar, known for his tongue-in-cheek tweets. He was referring to the exodus of thousands of engineers who eventually forayed into something else.

    Another user wrote: “On a serious note, kudos to the engineers who successfully complete their engineering studies which also includes MBA”.

    Here are some more memes bombarding Twitter.






    All memes aside, Twitter also celebrated the achievements of countless engineers who aided in the development of the country with tributes and praises.


    Kudos to all engineers making our lives simpler every day. Happy Engineers Day!
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Engineer's Day #Engineer's Day memes #Mokshagundam Vishveshwaraya
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 12:30 pm
