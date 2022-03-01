Delhi zoo reopens, how to book tickets online

Delhi zoo opened today for visitors after being shut for almost two months.

The Delhi zoo reopened for visitors today after being shut for around two months as coronavirus cases spiked in the national capital, news agency PTI reporte

Tickets can only be purchased online for now, the link to which was reactivated last night for the first time since January 4 after the zoo was shut. By 8.30 am today when the National Zoological Park reopened, all 4,000 tickets were sold out. Ticket counters outside the zoo are also closed.

There are only two slots available for people planning to go to the zoo – 8.30 am to 12.30 pm and 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Here’s how you can book an online ticket for the Delhi zoo:

Step 1: Go to the official National Zoological Park website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Buy Tickets’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your phone number and captcha.

Step 4: You will now get a page where you have to enter your name, age, gender and email ID.

Step 5. You will be redirected to an OTP page where you enter the six-digit code and then you will be able to choose your preferred time slot and date.

Step 6: Choose the number of visitors and whether adults or children.

Step 7: You will now have to fill name age and names and other few details of the visitors.

Step 8: Make the payment online through card or apps and keep the ticket saved on your phone or take a print out for your visit to the zoo.

The tickets are price at Rs 80 for an adult. Officials had a word of advice for planning to visit the zoo.

“People are requested to book tickets online only two to three days in advance to avoid any inconvenience," PTI said quoting an official on the massive rush for tickets.

The zoo administration has said Covid-appropriate behaviour is a must as the zoo reopens.

Earlier, the zoo reopened on August 1, more than two months after it was shut due to a rise in the number of Covid cases during the second wave.

The zoo was shut for visitors in March 2020 when the pandemic began ravaging the country and then again in January last year amid a bird flu scare.

(With PTI inputs)